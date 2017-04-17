Rue21 closing nearly 400 stores; 4 in W. MI
The teen clothing store said it was closing about one-third of its stores nationwide as it focuses more on its online business. The company's stores at Centerpointe Mall in Grand Rapids, Tanger Outlets in Byron Township, Riley Plaza in Holland and Maple Hill Pavilion in Kalamazoo are all slated to shut down, according to rue21's website .
