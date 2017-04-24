Rockford Construction Affiliate Acquires Self Storage Downtown GR in Grand Rapids, MI
An affiliate of construction, development and property-management firm Rockford Construction Co. Inc. has acquired a mixed-use development in Grand Rapids, Mich., that includes Self Storage Downtown GR.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|11 hr
|Ceejay
|1,171
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Apr 25
|Ahumancantgetdru...
|2,887
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC