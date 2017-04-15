Protesters plan a Tax Marcha to urge President Trump to release his taxes
Many people including some of Michigan's Third Democratic Congressional District will hit the streets of downtown Grand Rapids Saturday part of a nationwide march to call on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. The march comes right in time for Tax Day this Tuesday April 18 and organizers say that was done with hopes to see the President release his taxes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Apr 12
|Casual Observer
|2,882
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|A Commenter
|1,169
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC