Protesters arrested for blocking traffic in downtown Grand Rapids
Immigration activists take part in the "Bridges Not Walls Protest" at the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. President Donald J. Trump plans to build a wall on the Mexican border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|22 hr
|Karen Vermaire
|1,170
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Grammarly
|2,883
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC