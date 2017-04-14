Prelim Report: Driver in wrong-way fa...

Prelim Report: Driver in wrong-way fatal crash had BAC of .25

A preliminary Michigan State Police report says that a woman was "super drunk" when she drove the wrong way down U.S. 131, causing a crash that killed another person and herself. The report shows that Jane Slotsema, 25, had a blood alcohol level of .25 on the night of February 23. Michigan State Police say that the number is a preliminary number only and that the official level will come from the medical examiner when toxicology tests are complete.

