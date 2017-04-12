Police Union: No policy changes for GRPD after boys were held at gunpoint
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- The Presidents of the Grand Rapids Police Officers Association and the Grand Rapids Police Command Officer Association have issued a joint statement following an incident on March 24 , where a group of five black males ranging from 12 to 14-years-old were held at gunpoint by police officers. Officials say the boys were stopped while walking home after playing basketball at the Kroc Center.
