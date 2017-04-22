Police: Arrest of gun-toting teens shows the danger is real
A 12-year-old, 14-year-old and 16-year-old are in juvenile detention accused of gun crimes while walking in a group on Grand Rapids' southeast side. It was a situation that bore similarities to one for which the Grand Rapids Police Department has faced stiff criticism after a tough month as they have borne of community criticism for a report that showed minorities are pulled over at an unjust rate and for an incident where police pulled guns on a group of unarmed teens .
