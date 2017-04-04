Out of shelters and into homes: pet adopters needed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- If you're looking for a new pet to add to your family, the month of April is the time to do it. On April 29th, the Bissell Pet Foundation out of Grand Rapids will be covering adoption fees at 65 different shelters and rescue facilities as part of the annual "Empty The Shelters" event.
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|T-Man
|2,876
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|A Commenter
|1,169
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 30
|Gville Jim
|69
|Zeeland teacher fired after inappropriate behav... (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Maddietwo
|49
