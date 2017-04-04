Out of shelters and into homes: pet a...

Out of shelters and into homes: pet adopters needed

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- If you're looking for a new pet to add to your family, the month of April is the time to do it. On April 29th, the Bissell Pet Foundation out of Grand Rapids will be covering adoption fees at 65 different shelters and rescue facilities as part of the annual "Empty The Shelters" event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 6 hr T-Man 2,876
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Apr 2 Fred 266
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Mar 31 A Commenter 1,169
Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12) Mar 30 GRhomesweethell 191
are the protesters going to jump Mar 30 Gville Jim 69
News Zeeland teacher fired after inappropriate behav... (Apr '08) Mar 29 Maddietwo 49
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kent County was issued at April 05 at 10:27PM EDT

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC