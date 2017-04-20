NW GR home riddled by bullets in drive-by shooting
A woman said she was putting her children to bed in a Grand Rapids home when shots rang out Wednesday night. As many as 20 bullets were fired from a passing vehicle in the 300 block of Pine Avenue NW near Bridge Street, police confirmed.
