New video shows FBI agent firing at Grand Rapids police
Several months after a December 2016 incident in which an FBI agent fired shots at a Grand Rapids police cruiser following a drunken night with his partner, new video has been obtained by FOX 17. The footage shows Las Vagas-based federal agent Ruben Hernandez firing the shots from the parking lot of the 28th Street Planet Fitness location as a GRPD cruiser pulls up, shining its light on the intoxicated Hernandez. Later, video shows Hernandez being placed in the back of a police car, clearly disoriented, confused, and murmuring in both Spanish and English to himself and GRPD officers.
