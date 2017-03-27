New Menu Items Announced For Whitecaps MenuCOMSTOCK PARK, MI (WHTC) - ...

The West Michigan Whitecaps have announced their Fan Favorite for the 2017 Concession stand menu, and Grand Rapids has decided to put their "Beer City" stamp on a Canadian staple, calling it Beercheese Poutine! This delicious concoction of pulled pork, bbq sauce, beer cheese and green onions over waffle fries will be served at the new "Game of Cones" cart at Fifth Third Balkpark. In addition to the "Game of Cones" cart that serves up various delicacies in an edible bread cone, the Ballpark will have its first Asian food cart called "Wok Off," supplying baseball fans Teriyaki Chicken, beef, rice, and veggies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.