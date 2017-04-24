Michigan to start major revamp of veterans nursing homes
Michigan is starting a major revamp of how nursing care is provided to veterans, with plans to ultimately transition from two homes in the western and far-northern regions to seven new, smaller ones spread across the state. The initiative is billed as the most substantial change to the system since the first veterans home opened in Grand Rapids 131 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07)
|Fri
|Danny
|52
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Fri
|PedroVotes
|2,888
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Fri
|a commenter
|1,172
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC