Metro GR man charged with sexually assaulting teen

A 25-year-old who allegedly worked with young people at church and at a Boys and Girls Club is accused of criminal sexual conduct and accosting of a boy who was 14 and 15. Police in Walker and Grandville say Taurean Gregory Pruitt touched and manipulated the teen's genitals, asked the child for sex acts and performed a sex act in front of the child. Police say the acts occurred at Pruitt's apartment near 32nd Street SE and East Paris Avenue and an apartment south of Alpine Avenue NW and Four Mile Road.

