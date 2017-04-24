Marvin Sapp's performing arts charter school closing

Pastor and gospel artist Marvin Sapp is closing his performing arts charter school, five years after saying they were creating something special "that will go into the future and bring about change in the lives of so many people." Grand Rapids Ellington Academy of Arts and Technology , a K-12 charter school, was authorized by Lake Superior State University in 2012 but officials told MLive Thursday, April 28, that LSSU informed school leaders in March the charter would not be reauthorized.

