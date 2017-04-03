Lamb of God schedules headlining dates in between shows with Slayer
Lamb of God has scheduled a run of headlining shows in between their dates opening for Slayer . The Virginia metallers will be making stops in Grand Rapids, Michigan on July 17, Montreal on July 24, St. Louis on July 31 and August 18 in Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIBZ-FM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|T-Man
|2,876
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|A Commenter
|1,169
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 30
|Gville Jim
|69
|Zeeland teacher fired after inappropriate behav... (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Maddietwo
|49
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC