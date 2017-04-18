Kenowa Hills 2017 prom celebrated in style 'Above The City Lights'
The Kenowa Hills High School prom Friday, April 21, was a trendy and fun affair in the charming Ballroom at Mckay Tower on Monroe Center. The ladies were decked out from head to toe in the hottest fashions for the season and the fellas were looking suave and debonair.
