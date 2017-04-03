"It got grandma": Cheeky chimp throws handful of poo in...
A pensioner was left with a smelly souvenir after she was struck by poo on a trip to the zoo . Dramatic footage captured the moment an elderly woman received a nasty surprise when a cheeky chimpanzee flung his faeces at visitors at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
