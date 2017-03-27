How to help Mayor Bliss plant 500 trees in one day
Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss is looking for 500 volunteers this spring to help plant 500 trees on Arbor Day. This year, the mayor is taking her Greening Initiative to neighborhood around Martin Luther King Park at 900 Fuller Ave. The goal is to plant up to 500 trees starting Friday, April 28. Bliss will announce this year's Greening Initiative honoree with a brief ceremony at 9 a.m., and tree planting will last until noon.
