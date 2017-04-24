GVSU to Spread Commencement Ceremonie...

GVSU to Spread Commencement Ceremonies Over Two Days

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WHTC

Commencement Ceremony for Grand Valley State University at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI That's when the Allendale-based school holds the first of its three scheduled commencement ceremonies at Van Andel Arena. It's the first time that GVSU will spread its graduation event over two days, and the first time that three separate ceremonies will be staged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News WZZM13 - Plainfield Skating Rink closes (Jul '07) Fri Danny 52
Local News Women (Apr '09) Fri PedroVotes 2,888
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Fri a commenter 1,172
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Apr 8 Disturbing 95
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Apr 7 Kimmie 12
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Apr 2 Fred 266
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Kent County was issued at April 30 at 3:39AM EDT

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,822 • Total comments across all topics: 280,665,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC