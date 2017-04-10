GRPS working with Kent ISD to take over its adult education program
Grand Rapids Public Schools is working on turning over its longstanding Adult Education Program to the Kent Intermediate School District to focus on prekindergarten through 12th grade students, according to Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal. "Our focus should be PreK through 12th grade," Neal told the school board this week, about losing resources and needing to devote all their energy toward young learners.
