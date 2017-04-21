GRPD: Three juveniles arrested with handguns
Grand Rapids Police say they have arrested three juveniles after they were reported to have guns on the southeast side. Police say they were called to the area of Kalamazoo Avenue and Evergreen Friday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Apr 20
|Karen Vermaire
|1,170
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Apr 19
|Grammarly
|2,883
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC