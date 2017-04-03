Grand River expected to crest Monday in Kent County
The Grand River in Grand Rapids may not hit flood stage Monday as forecast , according to the National Weather Service. The river is at a depth of 17.5 feet as of 10:30 a.m. Monday in Grand Rapids - about half a foot shy of its 18 foot flood stage, according to the NWS.
