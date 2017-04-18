Grand Rapids youth speak out on race, equity before city leaders
Every year, Grand Rapids students have a chance to speak their minds before city officials, school leaders and agency heads on one issue that they pick as the most important to them. The theme proved to be especially timely as Grand Rapids leaders have been focused this month on racial equity and police-community relations in the wake of a traffic stop study and an incident with five youths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Thu
|Karen Vermaire
|1,170
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Grammarly
|2,883
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC