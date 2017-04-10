Grand Rapids School Board grapples wi...

Grand Rapids School Board grapples with budget reality

Grand Rapids Public Schools would be better off next school year under Gov. Rick Snyder's proposed education budget compared to that of the House and Senate but still won't have enough revenue for students, officials say. The school board discussed the impact of each of the proposed budgets during a Monday, April 10, work session.

