Grand Rapids police bodycam shows kids held at gunpoint
'I do not want to die!' Dramatic moment police order five black children to the ground at gunpoint after mistaking them for armed suspects Dramatic bodycam footage has been released showing a controversial police stop of five unarmed black children held at gunpoint moments after cops got a tip that a group matching their description had a revolver. The harrowing bodycam footage from March 24 shows police in Grand Rapids, Michigan ordering five children ages 12 to 14 to the ground with their guns drawn.
