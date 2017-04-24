Grand Rapids man shot multiple times, suspect arrested
Police were dispatched around 12:10 a.m. after receiving 911 calls reporting the sound of gunshots in the 1200 block of Woodfield East Drive SE. On scene, Kent County Sheriff's deputies located the man, who had sustained multiple, non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
