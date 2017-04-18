Grand Rapids housing market is nation's 3rd healthiest, survey says
A national survey of housing markets has ranked Grand Rapids as the third healthiest "big city" housing market in the United States. The study by SmartAsset.com , a financial services company, measures housing market health by the average number of years residents spend in homes, home values, ease of sale, and the costs associated with ownership.
