Grand Rapids denies violating MLive's FOIA request in controversial crash probe
After a contentious hearing Thursday, April 27, involving attorneys for MLive and the city of Grand Rapids, a judge said he could decide next week whether to release recorded phones calls of police investigating a former prosecutor's crash. MLive contends that the city has violated Freedom of Information laws - and has cited no legal exemptions - in refusing to release the recordings on a phone line that police thought was non-recorded.
