Grand Rapids celebrates $400M elimina...

Grand Rapids celebrates $400M elimination of raw sewage spills

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

On one of his first days on the job 20 years ago, Deputy City Manager Eric DeLong was handed a banner signed by children from Grand Haven, asking the city to stop dumping raw sewage into the Grand River. DeLong and city leaders past and present were happy to report at a ceremony Tuesday, April 18, that after nearly three decades and $400 million later, the combined sanitary sewer system in Grand Rapids was officially separated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) Apr 12 Casual Observer 2,882
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Apr 8 Disturbing 95
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Apr 7 Kimmie 12
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Apr 2 Fred 266
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Mar 31 A Commenter 1,169
Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12) Mar 30 GRhomesweethell 191
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,993 • Total comments across all topics: 280,391,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC