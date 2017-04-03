Furever Homes needed: Dogs have been with Humane Society for months
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- The Humane Society of West Michigan is hoping to adopt out a couple of dogs who have spent months without a family of their own. On Monday, the HSWM posted a video to Facebook to try and get the two animals a new home, saying they're currently the longest-term dogs they have at their facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Sun
|Fred
|266
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Sun
|Sntw
|2,875
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Sun
|lol
|616
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|A Commenter
|1,169
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 30
|Gville Jim
|69
|Zeeland teacher fired after inappropriate behav... (Apr '08)
|Mar 29
|Maddietwo
|49
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC