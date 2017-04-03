Furever Homes needed: Dogs have been ...

Furever Homes needed: Dogs have been with Humane Society for months

Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich- The Humane Society of West Michigan is hoping to adopt out a couple of dogs who have spent months without a family of their own. On Monday, the HSWM posted a video to Facebook to try and get the two animals a new home, saying they're currently the longest-term dogs they have at their facility.

