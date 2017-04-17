Full Show Audio: Midnight North & Twiddle Collaborate In Michigan
On Thursday night, The Intersection in Grand Rapids, Michigan welcomed Twiddle and Midnight North . The two bands currently touring together took the opportunity to collaborate that evening with each group welcoming a member from the other band to sit-in.
