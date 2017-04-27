FOX17 viewer tip helps lead to arrest of featured fugitive

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force say a tip from a FOX17 viewer played a pivotal role in the location and arrest of a recently featured fugitive on West Michigan's Most Wanted. James Anthony White, 31, was spotted by a surveillance team with the U.S. Marshals in the area of Oakdale and Eastern SE in Grand Rapids on Wednesday.

