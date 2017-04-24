Food Network's Iron Chef judge coming to Grand Rapids restaurant
Food Network's Iron Chef America judge Mario Rizzotti is bringing his "4 the Love of Italian Food" tour to Grand Rapids. For a $100, you can dine with the Italian culinary expert at Osteria Rossa in downtown Grand Rapids on May 11. Rizzotti is promising to entertain guests with stories of growing up in Italy while he teaches them about basic Italian ingredients, and how to tell the authentic Italian products from the knock offs.
