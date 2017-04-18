Flooding leads to 38.7M gallon sewage spill into Grand River
Flooding last week led to a spill of 38.7 million gallons of partially treated sewage into the Grand River from the the city's Market Avenue Retention Basin. The millions of gallons of sewage spilled into the river over a course of two days, from Tuesday, April 11, to Thursday, April 13, according to information reported by the city of Grand Rapids.
