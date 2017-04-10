Flood waters for Grand and Kalamazoo rivers expected to recede
Renae Van de Ree of Plainfield Charter Township climbs in her kayak after visiting a friend Riverbank Avenue NE in Plainfield Charter Township on Monday, April 10. The Grand River at Grand Rapids remains under a flood advisory. The water level is in the process of falling, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Casual Observer
|2,882
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|A Commenter
|1,169
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC