Flood warning canceled in Ionia County, continues in Kent County
The flood warning for the Grand River at Ionia in Ionia county has been canceled and downgraded to a flood advisory. The flood warning continues in Kent County, affecting Comstock Park, Lowell, Robinson Township and Grand Rapids.
