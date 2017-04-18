First look inside MSU's $88M Grand Rapids medical research center
When Dr. Norman Beauchamp Jr. wakes up in the morning, he can look out the window of his home in The Rowe Apartments to see how his future is shaping up. Beauchamp, who became the dean of Michigan State University's College of Human Medicine last October, has a view of MSU's new Grand Rapids Research Center, a 6-story building being built on the northeast corner Michigan Street and Monroe Avenue NW.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|14 hr
|Grammarly
|2,883
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|A Commenter
|1,169
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC