Fifth Third Summer Concert Series At ...

Fifth Third Summer Concert Series At Meijer Gardens Grand Rapids, Mi...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WHTC

REPLAY AMERICA: Billy Ocean, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Taylor Dayne first show at Meijer Garden;s Summer Concert Series REPLAY AMERICA: Billy Ocean, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Taylor Dayne first show at Meijer Garden;s Summer Concert Series This year they says the lineup reflects the continued commitment to bring high-quality, talented and broadly diverse artists to Meijer Gardens. Public Relations Manager John VanderHaagen says it's an intimate setting that makes the Fifth Third Summer Concert Series what it is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) Wed Casual Observer 2,882
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Apr 8 Disturbing 95
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Apr 7 Kimmie 12
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Apr 2 Fred 266
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Mar 31 A Commenter 1,169
Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12) Mar 30 GRhomesweethell 191
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,072 • Total comments across all topics: 280,277,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC