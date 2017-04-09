Family paid $3,200 for new windows in...

Family paid $3,200 for new windows in 2015, still waiting

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Kristy Dyer and her husband are frustrated with former contractor Steve Abdalla. She said they paid him $3,200 in late 2015 for thirteen new windows and installation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Sat Disturbing 95
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Fri Kimmie 12
Local News Women (Apr '09) Apr 7 Hutch 2,879
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Apr 2 Fred 266
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Mar 31 A Commenter 1,169
Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12) Mar 30 GRhomesweethell 191
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kent County was issued at April 10 at 12:56PM EDT

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,975 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC