Family gathers to remember missing GR woman
It was posted on Facebook three weeks ago as a vigil to be held to remember the 62-year-old woman. The disappointing turnout of a half-dozen people or so at the Sixth Street Park illustrates the fear her family has.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Sat
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Fri
|Kimmie
|12
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Apr 7
|Hutch
|2,879
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|A Commenter
|1,169
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC