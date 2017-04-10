Family and friends of fatal beating victim gather for vigil
Julius Vinson III was severely injured in the early morning hours of Friday, March 31 along Vineland Avenue SE south of 28th Street. Grand Rapids police say it was an assault and are looking for suspects.
