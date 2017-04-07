Emergency crews monitoring Grand River flooding this weekend
Officials in Kent County are preparing for possible flooding this weekend on the Grand River. They are expecting as much as 10 feet above the normal water levels, which would be some of the highest levels since the historic flooding of April 2013.
