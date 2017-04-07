Emergency crews monitoring Grand Rive...

Emergency crews monitoring Grand River flooding this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Officials in Kent County are preparing for possible flooding this weekend on the Grand River. They are expecting as much as 10 feet above the normal water levels, which would be some of the highest levels since the historic flooding of April 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) 3 hr Disturbing 95
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) 14 hr Kimmie 12
Local News Women (Apr '09) 22 hr Hutch 2,879
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Apr 2 Fred 266
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Mar 31 A Commenter 1,169
Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12) Mar 30 GRhomesweethell 191
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kent County was issued at April 08 at 11:43AM EDT

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,866 • Total comments across all topics: 280,145,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC