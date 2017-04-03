East Kentwood freshman earns statewid...

East Kentwood freshman earns statewide Youth of the Year Award

When Zsana Hoskins won the 2017 statewide Youth of the Year Award, she didn't tell any of the teachers at her school what she had accomplished. It was the latest example of the kind of humility that earned the East Kentwood High School freshman the annual award -- the first-ever given to a member of the Grand Rapids chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of America.

