Driver in crash that killed teen pleads no contest to drunken driving
An East Grand Rapids man accused of driving drunk and causing a November crash that killed a 17-year-old has entered a plea and will not go to trial. Circuit Court Judge Paul Sullivan accepted the plea after reading aloud portions of the police investigation, autopsy and toxicology reports.
