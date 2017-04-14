Do recent tornadoes indicate more storms this spring?
This week's tornado in Alto -- combined with the three other tornadoes that occurred in late February in Niles, Dowagiac, and Vandalia -- have West Michigan off to an active start to the severe weather season. Typically, no tornadoes occur in the entire state during the months of January and February, and only one or two are common through March and the first part of April.
