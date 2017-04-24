Davenport University's Master of Urba...

Davenport University's Master of Urban Education program seeing positive trends

Davenport University announced positive trends in the achievement of Grand Rapids students learning from candidates in its Master of Urban Education program Wednesday, April 26, at Innovation Central High School. The program, which launched in 2015 in partnership with Grand Rapids Public Schools, will graduate its inaugural class of 22 students Sunday, April 30. The program prepares and develops educators in real world settings to meet the demands of urban environments.

