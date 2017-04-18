City Manager: Grand Rapids Police stopped more black motorists at traffic stops
City Manager Greg Sundstrom says that Grand Rapids Police stop more black motorists at traffic stops and that is troubling and disappointing. "Findings from the Traffic Stop Study are very troubling," Sundstrom said in a press statement.
