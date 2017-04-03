Children's Assessment Center aims to ...

Children's Assessment Center aims to stop sex abuse in Grand Rapids

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

When the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force reached out to Jen to talk about her daughter being victimized on the Internet, she thought it was a joke. "Nobody wants to talk about it," said Jen, whose last name is being withheld to protect the identity of her daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Sun Fred 266
Local News Women (Apr '09) Apr 2 Sntw 2,875
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Apr 2 lol 616
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Mar 31 A Commenter 1,169
Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12) Mar 30 GRhomesweethell 191
are the protesters going to jump Mar 30 Gville Jim 69
News Zeeland teacher fired after inappropriate behav... (Apr '08) Mar 29 Maddietwo 49
See all Grand Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Rapids Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Kent County was issued at April 05 at 3:32AM EDT

Grand Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
 

Grand Rapids, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,755 • Total comments across all topics: 280,063,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC