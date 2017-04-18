Calvin baseball splits doubleheader a...

Calvin baseball splits doubleheader at Alma

Calvin split a conference doubleheader at Alma on Friday, losing the opener 1-0 in eight innings before coming back to win the nightcap 18-10. In game one, Calvin was stymied by Alma pitcher Alex Valasek who limited the Knights to just one hits over eight innings and tossed no-hit ball through five.

