Bridge Walk for Autism
In recognition of Autism Awareness Month, Hope Network is inviting community members who have been impacted by autism to take part in their third annual Bridge Walk for Autism. Bridge Walk for Autism is a rally for inclusiveness for families affected by autism, businesses, local leaders and community members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Add your comments below
Grand Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Apr 12
|Casual Observer
|2,882
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Apr 8
|Disturbing
|95
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Apr 7
|Kimmie
|12
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Apr 2
|Fred
|266
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Apr 2
|lol
|616
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 31
|A Commenter
|1,169
|Grand Rapids; a good place to live? (Mar '12)
|Mar 30
|GRhomesweethell
|191
Find what you want!
Search Grand Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC